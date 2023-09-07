Noah Fant 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 72.6 fantasy points last season (17th among TEs), Noah Fant has an ADP of 212th overall (29th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Noah Fant Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|72.60
|63.90
|-
|Overall Rank
|181
|227
|212
|Position Rank
|18
|22
|29
Noah Fant 2022 Stats
- Fant put up 28.6 receiving yards on 3.7 targets per game last year, scoring four TDs.
- Fant picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 42 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Noah Fant 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|1.6
|4
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|1.1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|2.7
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|6.2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|4.9
|5
|3
|49
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|4.5
|7
|6
|45
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|0.7
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|1.9
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|9.6
|6
|5
|96
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|3.4
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|3.4
|3
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|10.2
|5
|4
|42
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|9.2
|6
|5
|32
|1
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|7.2
|3
|2
|12
|1
|Week 17
|Jets
|4.0
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|2.0
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|1.1
|2
|1
|11
|0
