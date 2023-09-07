After collecting 72.6 fantasy points last season (17th among TEs), Noah Fant has an ADP of 212th overall (29th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Noah Fant Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 72.60 63.90 - Overall Rank 181 227 212 Position Rank 18 22 29

Similar Players to Consider

Noah Fant 2022 Stats

Fant put up 28.6 receiving yards on 3.7 targets per game last year, scoring four TDs.

Fant picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 42 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Noah Fant 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 1.6 4 3 16 0 Week 2 @49ers 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 3 Falcons 2.7 4 4 27 0 Week 4 @Lions 6.2 1 1 2 1 Week 5 @Saints 4.9 5 3 49 0 Week 6 Cardinals 4.5 7 6 45 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.7 3 1 7 0 Week 8 Giants 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 9.6 6 5 96 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 3.4 4 3 34 0 Week 12 Raiders 3.4 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Rams 10.2 5 4 42 1 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 9.2 6 5 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 7.2 3 2 12 1 Week 17 Jets 4.0 3 2 40 0 Week 18 Rams 2.0 4 4 20 0 Wild Card @49ers 1.1 2 1 11 0

