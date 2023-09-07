On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .269 with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Hernandez is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a 15-game hitting streak.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 92 of 138 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (29.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has an RBI in 51 of 138 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 71 .237 AVG .297 .286 OBP .339 .431 SLG .497 25 XBH 29 12 HR 13 40 RBI 46 87/14 K/BB 90/17 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings