Teoscar Hernández vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .269 with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Hernandez is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a 15-game hitting streak.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 92 of 138 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (29.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 51 of 138 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|71
|.237
|AVG
|.297
|.286
|OBP
|.339
|.431
|SLG
|.497
|25
|XBH
|29
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|46
|87/14
|K/BB
|90/17
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Rays give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Littell (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.