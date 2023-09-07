Ty France vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Ty France (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .254 with 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- France has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- Looking at the 135 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, France has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 56 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.254
|AVG
|.255
|.342
|OBP
|.348
|.410
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|23
|47/19
|K/BB
|53/21
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.69, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
