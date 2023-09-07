Tyler Lockett 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 153.3 fantasy points last season (13th among WRs), Tyler Lockett has an ADP of 69th overall (29th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.
Is Lockett on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Tyler Lockett Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|153.30
|128.14
|-
|Overall Rank
|59
|89
|69
|Position Rank
|13
|25
|29
Similar Players to Consider
|D.J. Moore 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Calvin Ridley 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Mike Williams 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Marquise Brown 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Christian Kirk 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Jerry Jeudy 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Tyler Lockett 2022 Stats
- Lockett drew 117 targets last season and converted them into 84 catches for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 60.8 yards per contest.
- Lockett picked up 22.4 fantasy points -- five catches, 104 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last year.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Lockett finished with 1.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards, on two targets. That was in Week 17 against the New York Jets.
Rep Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tyler Lockett 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|2.8
|4
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|10.7
|11
|9
|107
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|7.6
|11
|9
|76
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|7.1
|8
|6
|91
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|22.4
|6
|5
|104
|2
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1.7
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|4.5
|8
|7
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|10.3
|8
|5
|63
|1
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|12.7
|5
|5
|67
|1
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|10.2
|5
|3
|42
|1
|Week 12
|Raiders
|12.8
|7
|3
|68
|1
|Week 13
|@Rams
|18.8
|12
|9
|128
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|12.0
|9
|5
|60
|1
|Week 15
|49ers
|6.8
|9
|7
|68
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|1.5
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|11.4
|7
|4
|54
|1
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|3.9
|8
|6
|39
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.