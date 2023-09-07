After collecting 153.3 fantasy points last season (13th among WRs), Tyler Lockett has an ADP of 69th overall (29th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Tyler Lockett Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 153.30 128.14 - Overall Rank 59 89 69 Position Rank 13 25 29

Similar Players to Consider

Tyler Lockett 2022 Stats

Lockett drew 117 targets last season and converted them into 84 catches for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 60.8 yards per contest.

Lockett picked up 22.4 fantasy points -- five catches, 104 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Lockett finished with 1.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards, on two targets. That was in Week 17 against the New York Jets.

Tyler Lockett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2.8 4 3 28 0 Week 2 @49ers 10.7 11 9 107 0 Week 3 Falcons 7.6 11 9 76 0 Week 4 @Lions 7.1 8 6 91 0 Week 5 @Saints 22.4 6 5 104 2 Week 6 Cardinals 1.7 5 2 17 0 Week 7 @Chargers 4.5 8 7 45 0 Week 8 Giants 10.3 8 5 63 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 12.7 5 5 67 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 10.2 5 3 42 1 Week 12 Raiders 12.8 7 3 68 1 Week 13 @Rams 18.8 12 9 128 1 Week 14 Panthers 12.0 9 5 60 1 Week 15 49ers 6.8 9 7 68 0 Week 17 Jets 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 18 Rams 11.4 7 4 54 1 Wild Card @49ers 3.9 8 6 39 0

