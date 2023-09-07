Will Dissly 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 48th at his position (450th overall), Will Dissly has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 52.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 30th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Seattle Seahawks TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Will Dissly Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|52.90
|38.38
|-
|Overall Rank
|231
|308
|450
|Position Rank
|29
|38
|48
Will Dissly 2022 Stats
- Dissly filled up his receiving stat line last year, collecting 34 receptions for 349 yards and three TDs. He was targeted 38 times and posted 20.5 yards per game.
- In his best game last year, Dissly picked up 10.3 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 43 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos.
Will Dissly 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|10.3
|3
|3
|43
|1
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0.0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|9.4
|3
|3
|34
|1
|Week 4
|@Lions
|9.9
|4
|4
|39
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|2.1
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|4.5
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|1.2
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|2.4
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|2.8
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|1.7
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|2.2
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|2.0
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1.3
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|1.9
|1
|1
|19
|0
