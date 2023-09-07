With an ADP that ranks him 48th at his position (450th overall), Will Dissly has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 52.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 30th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Seattle Seahawks TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Will Dissly Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 52.90 38.38 - Overall Rank 231 308 450 Position Rank 29 38 48

Similar Players to Consider

Will Dissly 2022 Stats

Dissly filled up his receiving stat line last year, collecting 34 receptions for 349 yards and three TDs. He was targeted 38 times and posted 20.5 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Dissly picked up 10.3 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 43 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos.

Will Dissly 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 10.3 3 3 43 1 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 2 2 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 9.4 3 3 34 1 Week 4 @Lions 9.9 4 4 39 1 Week 5 @Saints 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 7 @Chargers 4.5 4 4 45 0 Week 8 Giants 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2.8 2 2 28 0 Week 12 Raiders 1.7 3 2 17 0 Week 13 @Rams 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 14 Panthers 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 15 49ers 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 1.9 1 1 19 0

