The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (70 of 124), with more than one hit 27 times (21.8%).

In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has an RBI in 39 of 124 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 65 .244 AVG .227 .314 OBP .316 .473 SLG .467 23 XBH 25 12 HR 14 30 RBI 35 57/20 K/BB 78/30 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings