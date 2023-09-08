Josh Rojas vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), with more than one hit 18 times (21.4%).
- In 3.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (31 of 84), with two or more runs 10 times (11.9%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-7) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
