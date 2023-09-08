Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) and Seattle Mariners (79-61) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (10-9, 3.39 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win 20 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (670 total), Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule