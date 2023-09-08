Mariners vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) and Seattle Mariners (79-61) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.
The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (10-9, 3.39 ERA).
Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Mariners have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win 20 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.8 runs per game (670 total), Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ Mets
|L 6-3
|George Kirby vs Tylor Megill
|September 4
|@ Reds
|L 6-3
|Bryan Woo vs Tejay Antone
|September 5
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Bryce Miller vs Connor Phillips
|September 6
|@ Reds
|W 8-4
|Logan Gilbert vs Lyon Richardson
|September 7
|@ Rays
|W 1-0
|Luis Castillo vs Zack Littell
|September 8
|@ Rays
|-
|George Kirby vs Taj Bradley
|September 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Aaron Civale
|September 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Eflin
|September 11
|Angels
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 12
|Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Griffin Canning
|September 13
|Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
