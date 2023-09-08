Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rays have -105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have a 55-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.3% of those games).

Seattle has a 55-41 record (winning 57.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Seattle has played in 140 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-65-5).

The Mariners have covered just 23.5% of their games this season, going 4-13-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 40-32 26-22 52-37 59-45 19-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.