The Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) will rely on Yandy Diaz when they host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (79-61) at Tropicana Field on Friday, September 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -110. An 8-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.31 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.39 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 74, or 65.5%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 78-42 (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 20-19 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Mariners as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Ty France 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

