Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .724 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .233 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks.

Ford has picked up a hit in 30 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 20.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (31.9%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 40 .250 AVG .222 .333 OBP .313 .514 SLG .521 7 XBH 15 6 HR 10 15 RBI 18 27/7 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings