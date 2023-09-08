Mike Ford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .724 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .233 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 30 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 20.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (31.9%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.222
|.333
|OBP
|.313
|.514
|SLG
|.521
|7
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|18
|27/7
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
