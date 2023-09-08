Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-27) face Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-18) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Storm vs. Wings

Seattle scores 6.7 fewer points per game (78.2) than Dallas give up (84.9).

Seattle is shooting 40.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.5% Dallas' opponents have shot this season.

The Storm are 5-4 when they shoot higher than 44.5% from the field.

Seattle is making 34.5% of its shots from three-point range, which is only 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 35.9% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm have a 7-10 record when the team makes more than 35.9% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 38.6 rebounds a contest, 3.4 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Storm Recent Performance

In their previous 10 games, the Storm are posting 77.4 points per contest, 0.8 fewer points than their season average (78.2).

Over its last 10 games, Seattle is giving up 81.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than its season average (83.7).

In their past 10 games, the Storm are making 7.5 threes per contest, 0.8 fewer threes than their season average (8.3). They also own a lower three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (33.9%) compared to their season average (34.5%).

Storm Injuries