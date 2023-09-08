With the college football season entering Week 2, the slate includes 10 games that feature teams from the Pioneer League. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Barton Bulldogs at Davidson Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 8 Davidson All-Access Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons at Presbyterian Blue Hose 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Taylor (IN) Trojans at Butler Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports Central State (OH) Marauders at Dayton Flyers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FACEBOOK Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colorado Mesa Mavericks at San Diego Toreros 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 WCC Network Valparaiso Beacons at Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Team1Sports Webber Warriors at Stetson Hatters 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Mercer Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern (IA) Red Raiders at Drake Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

