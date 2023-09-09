Brian O'Keefe is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay RaysSeptember 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 4 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.

Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian O'Keefe At The Plate

O'Keefe is hitting .067 with a double and two walks.

O'Keefe has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

He has not gone deep in his six games this year.

O'Keefe has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this year.

Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 .000 AVG .091 .000 OBP .231 .000 SLG .182 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/0 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

