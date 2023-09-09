Brian O'Keefe is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay RaysSeptember 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 4 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.

Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian O'Keefe At The Plate

  • O'Keefe is hitting .067 with a double and two walks.
  • O'Keefe has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • O'Keefe has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
.000 AVG .091
.000 OBP .231
.000 SLG .182
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/0 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Civale (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
