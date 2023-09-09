The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club will have Charley Hull as part of the field in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9, up against the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Hull at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2000 to win the tournament this week.

Charley Hull Insights

Hull has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Hull has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Hull has finished in the top five twice.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Hull has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Hull will try to continue her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 15 -8 273 1 13 5 6 $2.5M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Hull has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,564 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Hull's Last Time Out

Hull finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic placed her in the 57th percentile.

Hull shot better than 84% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Hull recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Hull did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

Hull's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.5.

At that last competition, Hull had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Hull finished the Portland Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Hull carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Hull Odds to Win: +2000

