The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) visit the No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Colorado has struggled defensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS (541.0 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 12th-best, yielding an average of 565.0 yards per game. Nebraska ranks 15th-worst in points per game (10.0), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 33rd in the FBS with 13.0 points allowed per contest.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Colorado Nebraska 565.0 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.0 (105th) 541.0 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.0 (32nd) 55.0 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.0 (49th) 510.0 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.0 (122nd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has 510 pass yards for Colorado, completing 80.9% of his passes and recording four touchdowns this season.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 45 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Dylan Edwards has carried the ball six times for 24 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 135 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 119 yards so far this campaign.

Xavier Weaver has compiled six receptions for 118 yards, an average of 118.0 yards per game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has thrown for 114 yards on 11-of-19 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 91 yards.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has collected 55 yards (on seven carries).

Alex Bullock has racked up 56 receiving yards on three catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Marcus Washington has put up a 31-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Heinrich Haarberg's one catch (on one target) has netted him 10 yards (10.0 ypg).

