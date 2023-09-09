Saturday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (79-62) at 4:05 PM ET (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (2-4) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Mariners have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (674 total), Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.74 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule