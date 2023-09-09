Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +105. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a record of 12-10, a 54.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 141 opportunities.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 4-13-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 40-33 26-22 52-38 59-46 19-14

