Bryan Woo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 190 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Fueled by 453 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 674 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle has an ERA of 3.74 as a team, best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.185 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Woo (2-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryan Woo Bobby Miller

