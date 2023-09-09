On Saturday, September 9, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (86-56) host Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (79-62) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rays are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+120). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (7-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 74, or 65.5%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a 56-23 record (winning 70.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Mariners have won in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 7-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+320) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Mike Ford 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+200)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +210 - 2nd

