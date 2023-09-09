The Seattle Mariners (79-62) are looking for Teoscar Hernandez to prolong a 17-game hitting streak versus the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56), on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) versus the Mariners and Bryan Woo (2-4).

Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.

In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 23-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.

Woo enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Woo is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays will hand the ball to Civale (7-3) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.76 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Aaron Civale vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with 674 runs scored this season. They have a .244 batting average this campaign with 190 home runs (10th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Mariners two times this season, allowing them to go 11-for-48 with three doubles and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings.

