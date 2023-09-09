On Saturday, Mike Ford (.593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .230 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Ford has recorded a hit in 30 of 70 games this year (42.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.3%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with two or more RBI eight times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 41 .250 AVG .218 .333 OBP .319 .514 SLG .513 7 XBH 15 6 HR 10 15 RBI 18 27/7 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings