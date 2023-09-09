The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) will look to upset the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 51 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

NC State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Notre Dame & NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 NC State To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

