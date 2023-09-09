The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the UC Davis Aggies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State is totaling 42 points per game on offense, which ranks them 30th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 54th, allowing 17 points per contest. UC Davis has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 12th-best in points per game (48) and 13th-best in points surrendered per game (10).

Below in this story, we give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Key Statistics

Oregon State UC Davis 473 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 529 (16th) 279 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (33rd) 197 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (9th) 276 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 239 pass yards for Oregon State, completing 80% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season.

Damien Martinez has racked up 145 yards on 18 carries. He's also caught two passes for 19 yards (19 per game).

Deshaun Fenwick has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 33 yards (33 per game) with one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has hauled in three catches for 59 yards (59 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Silas Bolden has put together a 53-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on seven targets.

Jeremiah Noga has been the target of two passes and racked up two grabs for 46 yards, an average of 46 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has racked up 239 yards (239 ypg) while completing 73.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lan Larison, has carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards (109 per game) with three touchdowns.

Matteo Perez has run for 88 yards across 13 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Josh Gale has totaled three catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 61 (61 yards per game). He's been targeted four times and has one touchdown.

Trent Tompkins has put up a 61-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on nine targets.

Justin Kraft has racked up 36 reciving yards (36 ypg) this season.

