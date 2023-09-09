The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) will clash in a matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Texas Tech?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29

Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29 The Ducks have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

This is the first time Texas Tech will play as an underdog this season.

The Red Raiders have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

The Ducks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+6.5)



Texas Tech (+6.5) Texas Tech is winless versus the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (68.5)



Under (68.5) The total for the game of 68.5 is 45.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (81 points per game) and Texas Tech (33 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

