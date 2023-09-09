Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Ducks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (+6.5) Under (68.5) Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29

Week 2 Pac-12 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Red Raiders based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Red Raiders have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of Red Raiders one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average over/under for Texas Tech games this season is 18 fewer points than the point total of 68.5 for this outing.

Ducks vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 81 7 81 7 -- -- Texas Tech 33 35 -- -- 33 35

