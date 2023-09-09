The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1). An over/under of 69 is set in the contest.

Oregon has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (best with 729.0 yards per game) and total defense (13th-best with 200.0 yards allowed per game) this year. With 33.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas Tech ranks 63rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 102nd, giving up 35.0 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs Texas Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -6.5 -110 -110 69 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Oregon vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon covered the spread eight times in 13 games last year.

The Ducks were favored by 6.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

In 13 Oregon games last year, seven hit the over.

Oregon finished with a 9-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 90% of those games).

The Red Raiders have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Ducks a 71.4% chance to win.

Bet on Oregon to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Oregon Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Bo Nix threw for 3,594 yards (276.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 72.1%.

Nix also rushed for 514 yards and 14 TDs.

Mar'Keise Irving ran for 1,052 yards (80.9 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Irving also had 31 catches for 299 yards and three TDs.

Troy Franklin had 61 catches for 891 yards (68.5 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

On the ground, Noah Whittington scored five touchdowns and accumulated 781 yards (60.1 per game).

Whittington also had 22 catches for 169 yards and one TD.

On defense last year, Bennett Williams helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 65 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in 13 games.

On defense in 2022, Jeffrey Bassa had 53 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games played.

Christian Gonzalez 1.0 TFL, 46 tackles, and four interceptions a season ago.

In 2022, Noah Sewell had one interception to go with 51 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.