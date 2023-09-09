The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) host the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank best in scoring offense (81 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). Texas Tech ranks 53rd with 431 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 65th with 320 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Oregon Texas Tech 729 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (64th) 200 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (59th) 348 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93 (108th) 381 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (19th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 287 passing yards for Oregon, completing 85.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns this season.

Mar'Keise Irving has 119 rushing yards on four carries with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on three catches for 30 yards (30 per game).

Jordan James has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 86 yards (86 per game) with three touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in seven catches for 106 yards (106 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in seven receptions totaling 100 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tez Johnson has been the target of three passes and racked up three catches for 41 yards, an average of 41 yards per contest.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech this season. He has 338 passing yards (338 per game) while completing 66% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 36 yards (36 ypg) on 15 carries.

Tahj Brooks is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 39 yards, or 39 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jerand Bradley's 88 receiving yards (88 yards per game) are a team high. He has eight catches on 14 targets with one touchdown.

Myles Price has put together a 65-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Jordan Brown's three targets have resulted in two receptions for 51 yards.

