The Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming is putting up 35 points per game on offense (55th in the FBS), and ranks 100th on defense with 33 points allowed per game. Portland State has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 24th-worst in total offense (200 total yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (729 total yards allowed per game).

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on MW Network.

Portland State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Portland State vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Portland State Wyoming 200 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (101st) 729 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (90th) 148 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (52nd) 52 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (109th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 35 yards (35 ypg) to lead Portland State, completing 35.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 53 yards (53 ypg) on six carries.

Quincy Craig has run for 42 yards across eight carries.

Jaden Casey has collected three catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 17 (17 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Nate Bennett has caught two passes and compiled 10 receiving yards (10 per game).

Chance Miller's one catch (on two targets) has netted him 9 yards (9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 149 passing yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 68 yards (68 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sam Scott has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 44 yards (44 per game) with one touchdown.

John Michael Gyllenborg's 37 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered five receptions and one touchdown.

Wyatt Wieland has caught two passes for 33 yards (33 yards per game) this year.

Treyton Welch has racked up three grabs for 31 yards, an average of 31 yards per game.

