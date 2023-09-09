Teoscar Hernandez and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .271 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Hernandez will look to extend his 17-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.

Hernandez has had a hit in 94 of 140 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (30.0%).

In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 51 games this year (36.4%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 25 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53 of 140 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 73 .237 AVG .299 .286 OBP .340 .431 SLG .497 25 XBH 30 12 HR 13 40 RBI 46 87/14 K/BB 93/17 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings