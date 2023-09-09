The UCLA Bruins (1-0) and San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) will clash at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UCLA vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Diego State 20, UCLA 17

San Diego State 20, UCLA 17 UCLA has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Bruins have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

San Diego State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Aztecs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+13.5)



San Diego State (+13.5) UCLA is winless against the spread this year.

In 2023, the Bruins are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

San Diego State has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) The total for the matchup of 48.5 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCLA (27 points per game) and San Diego State (28 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 41 41 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

