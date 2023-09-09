As we head into Week 2 of the college football season, there are 12 games involving teams from the MAC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Ball State Cardinals at Georgia Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Hampshire Wildcats at Central Michigan Chippewas 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Bowling Green Falcons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at UMass Minutemen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra Texas Southern Tigers at Toledo Rockets 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Northern Illinois Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kent State Golden Flashes at Arkansas Razorbacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Fordham Rams at Buffalo Bulls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morgan State Bears at Akron Zips 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

