The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) go on the road to meet the Washington State Cougars (1-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Offensively, Wisconsin has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by totaling 503 yards per game. The defense ranks 63rd (316 yards allowed per game). Washington State's defense ranks 79th in the FBS with 357 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by accumulating 556 total yards per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Wisconsin Washington State 503 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 556 (27th) 316 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (70th) 314 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90 (110th) 189 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 466 (4th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 189 yards (189 ypg) on 24-of-31 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Chez Mellusi has 157 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 141 yards (141 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with seven grabs for 25 yards

Will Pauling's 55 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five receptions.

Tucker Ashcraft has caught two passes for 36 yards (36 yards per game) this year.

Chimere Dike has hauled in one catch for 29 yards, an average of 29 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 451 yards on 37-of-49 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 40 yards and one rushing touchdown.

John Mateer has racked up four carries and totaled 16 yards with two touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor has racked up 168 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Josh Kelly has put together a 97-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught seven passes on eight targets.

Carlos Hernandez's five receptions (on five targets) have netted him 58 yards (58 ypg).

