Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 1?
Will Geno Smith get into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams play in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)
- Smith recorded 366 yards rushing on 68 attempts, averaging 21.5 yards per game, and one TD last year.
- He rushed for a touchdown once last year in 17 games.
Geno Smith Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|23
|28
|195
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|24
|30
|197
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|32
|44
|325
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|23
|30
|320
|2
|0
|7
|49
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|16
|25
|268
|3
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|31
|197
|0
|0
|6
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|20
|27
|210
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|23
|34
|212
|2
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|26
|34
|275
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|23
|33
|275
|2
|0
|4
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|27
|37
|328
|2
|1
|5
|22
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|28
|39
|367
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|21
|36
|264
|3
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|31
|44
|238
|1
|0
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|25
|40
|215
|1
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|18
|29
|183
|2
|0
|5
|18
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|19
|31
|213
|1
|2
|4
|51
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|25
|35
|253
|2
|1
|4
|28
|0
