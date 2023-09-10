The September 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) will feature a showdown between QBs Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford at Lumen Field. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Smith this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geno Smith vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Geno Smith 2022 Stats Matthew Stafford 17 Games Played 9 69.8% Completion % 68.0% 4,282 (251.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,087 (231.9) 30 Touchdowns 10 11 Interceptions 8 366 (21.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 9 (1.0) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Rams Defensive Stats

Last year, the Rams' defense was 21st in the NFL with 22.6 points allowed per game and 19th with 341.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,842) and 14th in passing touchdowns allowed (23).

Against the run, the Rams were middle-of-the-pack last season, ranking 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,956 (115.1 per game).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked first in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 44.4%. It was first in third-down percentage allowed at 40.4%.

Who comes out on top when the Seahawks and the Rams square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Seahawks Defensive Stats

Last year, the Seahawks had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by surrendering 23.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 26th in the NFL with 361.7 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Seattle surrendered 3,595 passing yards last year, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranked 14th in the NFL with 23.

Against the run, the Seahawks' defense sputtered last season, as it ranked 30th in the league with 2,554 rushing yards allowed (150.2 per game).

Defensively, Seattle ranked 24th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 59.6%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranked 27th at 42.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.