On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 120 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (35 of 125), with more than one RBI 11 times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (46.4%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .285 AVG .245 .398 OBP .366 .443 SLG .408 21 XBH 22 7 HR 8 24 RBI 26 52/42 K/BB 57/40 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings