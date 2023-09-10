J.P. Crawford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 120 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (35 of 125), with more than one RBI 11 times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (46.4%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.285
|AVG
|.245
|.398
|OBP
|.366
|.443
|SLG
|.408
|21
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|26
|52/42
|K/BB
|57/40
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 150 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
