Josh Rojas -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .242 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

In 48.8% of his 86 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 3.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 86), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.3%).

In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings