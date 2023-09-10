With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Kenneth Walker III a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Last season Walker took 228 attempts for 1,050 yards rushing (70 per game) and nine TDs.

In six games last year, he ran for a touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @49ers 4 10 0 2 5 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 19 0 3 14 0 Week 4 @Lions 8 29 0 1 -5 0 Week 5 @Saints 8 88 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 21 97 1 2 13 0 Week 7 @Chargers 23 167 2 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 18 51 1 1 1 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 26 109 2 3 20 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 10 17 0 6 55 0 Week 12 Raiders 14 26 2 1 13 0 Week 13 @Rams 3 36 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 12 47 0 4 32 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 26 107 0 2 -2 0 Week 17 Jets 23 133 0 1 9 0 Week 18 Rams 29 114 0 1 10 0 Wild Card @49ers 15 63 1 1 3 0

