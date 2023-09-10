Sunday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (79-63) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.83 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 10-8 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (679 total).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Mariners Schedule