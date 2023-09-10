The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rays are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+110). The total for the contest has been set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 7 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Mariners have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a record of 10-8, a 55.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 72 of its 142 games with a total.

The Mariners have posted a record of 4-13-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 40-34 26-23 52-38 59-47 19-14

