After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .227 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Ford has recorded a hit in 30 of 71 games this season (42.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.1%).

He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 71), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 31.0% of his games this season (22 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 42 .250 AVG .213 .333 OBP .312 .514 SLG .500 7 XBH 15 6 HR 10 15 RBI 18 27/7 K/BB 44/14 0 SB 0

