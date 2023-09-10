Sam Haggerty vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Sam Haggerty (batting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .213 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 12 of 29 games this year, Haggerty has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Haggerty has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|.148
|AVG
|.265
|.233
|OBP
|.375
|.185
|SLG
|.382
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|7/5
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (13-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 158 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
