Division rivals Seattle (0-0) and Los Angeles (0-0) will meet in a matchup of NFC West teams on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Seahawks square off against the Rams. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Seahawks vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Seahawks led seven times, were losing six times, and were tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Seattle averaged 5.7 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of five points on defense in the first quarter last year.

The Rams were winning after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game last season.

The Rams averaged 4.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, were outscored eight times, and tied one time in 17 games last year.

Seattle's offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, it gave up 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Rams outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last year, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, the Rams averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 6.1 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Seahawks won the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last year, Seattle averaged four points scored on offense, and it ceded an average of 3.6 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Rams outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

In the third quarter last season, the Rams averaged 3.1 points on offense (26th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.6 points on defense (17th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Seahawks' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored four times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last season, Seattle averaged 7.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

The Rams outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Rams averaged 4.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense.

Seahawks vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks had the lead after the first half 10 times (8-2 in those games) and were behind after the first half seven times (1-6) in 17 games last season.

Seattle averaged 12.4 points in the first half (11th-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 13.8 points on average in the first half (29th-ranked).

At the end of the first half last season, the Rams led nine times, were behind seven times, and were tied one time.

In the first half last season, the Rams averaged 11.6 points on offense (13th-ranked) and gave up an average of 9.9 points on defense (eighth-ranked).

2nd Half

Last season, the Seahawks won the second half in 10 games, lost the second half in five games, and tied the second half in two games.

Offensively, Seattle averaged 11.5 points in the second half (10th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 9.4 points on average in the second half (10th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Rams were outscored in the second half 11 times (1-10 in those games) and won the second half six times (4-2).

The Rams' offense averaged 7.8 points in the second half last year. Defensively, they gave up 11.2 points on average in the second half.

