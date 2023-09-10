The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West clash.

Before the Seahawks square off against the Rams, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Seahawks vs. Rams Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Lumen Field
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Seahawks 4.5 46 -225 +180

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

  • Seahawks games last season went over this contest's total of 46 points nine times.
  • Seattle's matchups last season had an average total of 45.4, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Seahawks covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
  • The Seahawks won three of the six games they were the moneyline favorite last season (50%).
  • Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Los Angeles Rams

  • The Rams combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points in four of 17 games last season.
  • Los Angeles' matchups last year had a 42.3-point average over/under, 3.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Rams posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last year.
  • Last season, the Rams won two out of the 11 games, or 18.2%, in which they were the underdog.
  • Last season, Los Angeles won one of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Seahawks vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9
Rams 18.1 27 22.6 21 42.3 4
Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1
Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8
ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0
Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.3 42.3 42.2
Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.1 24.1
ATS Record 6-10-1 4-5-0 2-5-1
Over/Under Record 6-10-1 5-4-0 1-6-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-2 0-7

