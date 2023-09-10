Sunday's WNBA schedule includes the Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) taking the road to match up with Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-28) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game tips off at 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Los Angeles took a loss by a final score of 96-89 versus New York. The Sparks were led by Layshia Clarendon's 30 points and two steals and Rae Burrell's 18 points. With Loyd (33 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 5-12 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 106-91 against Dallas. Kia Nurse also added 19 points to the effort.

Sparks vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-140 to win)

Sparks (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+115 to win)

Storm (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-2.5)

Sparks (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA offensively (78.6 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (84.3 points conceded).

Seattle is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.9) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 17.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Seattle is second-worst in the league in committing them (14.3 per game). And it is ranked seventh in forcing them (12.9 per game).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.4 per game), and they rank No. 5 in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

In 2023, Seattle is sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm score fewer points per game at home (74.4) than away (82.6), but also allow fewer at home (81.3) than away (87.2).

Seattle averages fewer rebounds per game at home (34.8) than away (35.1), and it gives up more boards at home (37.9) than away (34).

This year the Storm are averaging fewer assists at home (16.1 per game) than on the road (18.8).

Seattle commits more turnovers per game at home (14.8) than on the road (13.9), but it also forces more at home (14.2) than away (11.7).

This season the Storm are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (9.5). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (36.8%).

Seattle allows the same number of 3-pointers per game at home and on the road (7.6), but allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (34.5%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won nine, or 26.5%, of the 34 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Storm have a record of 9-22, a 29% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the spread, Seattle is 18-20-0 this year.

Seattle is 16-15 as a 2.5-point underdog or more.

The Storm have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

