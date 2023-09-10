The Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) will turn to Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in WNBA, 19.1 points per game) to help beat Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.4) and the Seattle Storm (11-27) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 81 Sparks 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.7)

Seattle (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.1

Storm vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 18-19-0.

This season, 17 of Seattle's 37 games have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm have struggled to score points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 78.2 points per game. They've done better defensively, ranking seventh by surrendering 83.7 points per contest.

Seattle ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 35.9 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is pulling down 35.2 boards per game (fourth-ranked in league).

The Storm have come up short in the turnover area this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 14.3 turnovers per game. They rank eighth with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Storm rank third-best in the WNBA by sinking 8.3 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank fifth in the league at 34.5%.

The Storm are ceding 7.6 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.4% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Seattle in 2023, 64.4% of them have been two-pointers (69.8% of the team's made baskets) and 35.6% have been from beyond the arc (30.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.