The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 94 of 141 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 25 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this year (38.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 74 .237 AVG .296 .286 OBP .339 .431 SLG .492 25 XBH 30 12 HR 13 40 RBI 46 87/14 K/BB 94/17 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings