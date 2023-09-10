Ty France -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .251.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

In 60.1% of his games this year (83 of 138), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (25.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 138), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

France has driven in a run in 40 games this season (29.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .254 AVG .248 .342 OBP .339 .410 SLG .333 24 XBH 17 7 HR 3 30 RBI 25 47/19 K/BB 56/21 1 SB 0

