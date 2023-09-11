Brian O'Keefe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Brian O'Keefe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.
Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian O'Keefe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brian O'Keefe At The Plate
- O'Keefe is batting .111 with two doubles and two walks.
- Twice in seven games this year, O'Keefe has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- O'Keefe has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Angels
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for Cal Raleigh
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for J.P. Crawford
- Click Here for Dylan Moore
- Click Here for Ty France
Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.143
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/0
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.