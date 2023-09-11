Brian O'Keefe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.

Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brian O'Keefe At The Plate

O'Keefe is batting .111 with two doubles and two walks.

Twice in seven games this year, O'Keefe has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

O'Keefe has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this season.

Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 .000 AVG .143 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/0 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings