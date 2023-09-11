Cal Raleigh vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 124th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 40 games this season (31.5%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (41.7%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|.244
|AVG
|.226
|.314
|OBP
|.313
|.473
|SLG
|.470
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|15
|30
|RBI
|36
|57/20
|K/BB
|79/30
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Detmers (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
